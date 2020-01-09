2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, Jan 28, UW-Madison

Registration is now open for the 2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, The Business of Hemp in Wisconsin!

The Forum, to be held Jan 28, will continue to include the traditional Situation and Outlook for Wisconsin agricultural commodities (dairy, corn, soybeans, beef) during the morning section. The afternoon section this year will focus on the business and marketing of Wisconsin hemp and will include a panel discussion with experts from other states bringing new perspectives to this growing industry in Wisconsin.

A live video stream of the presentations will be available those who are unable to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum in person. This option is offered through YouTube, and can be found at this link: https://go.wisc.edu/h1h87g

Videos of the Forum presentations will also be preserved within the Renk Agribusiness Institute YouTube account, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiagfZwekHZBdHWAW4XGrtA

Parking for the 2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum will be facilitated with a FREE Shuttle Bus service between the State Street Capitol Parking Ramp and Union South. For more information, CLICK HERE!

AGENDA

9:30-10:00 Registration

10:00-10:15 Introduction and Overview

10:00-10:10 Abigail Martin, 72nd Alice in Dairyland

10:10-10:15 UW-Madison CALS Update (Dean Kate VandenBosch)

10:15-12:00 Agricultural Situation and Outlook

10:15-10:25 Farm Income (Paul Mitchell, UW-Madison)

10:25-10:35 Contribution of Agriculture to the WI Economy (Steve Deller, UW-Madison)

10:35-10:45 Wisconsin Economy Situation and Outlook (Tessa Conroy, UW-Madison)

10:45-11:00 Questions and Panel Discussion

11:00-11:15 Break

11:15-11:30 Dairy Situation and Outlook (Mark Stephenson, UW-Madison)

11:30-11:45 Grain and Livestock Situation and Outlook (Brenda Boetel, UW-River Falls)

11:45-12:00 Questions and Panel Discussion

12:00-1:00 Lunch

Shelby Ellison, Division of Extension, afternoon moderator

1:00-2:45 Hemp Situation and Outlook

1:00-1:15 Kentucky Perspective (Tyler Mark, University of Kentucky)

1:15-1:35 Colorado Perspective (Dawn Thilmany, Colorado State University)

1:35-1:55 Canadian Perspective (Ted Haney, Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance)

1:55-2:15 Wisconsin Perspective (Paul Mitchell, UW-Madison)

2:15-2:45 Questions and Panel Discussion

3:00-4:00 Reception: Varsity Hall 3