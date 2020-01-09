Register for Organic Grain Conference, Jan 24-25 in Madison

Erin Silva, Associate Professor, Organic and Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Registration is open for UW-Extension OGRAIN Organic Grain Conference. (Early registration with the reduced registration price ends 1/10/20.)

Join us for the 2020 OGRAIN Organic Grain Conference, January 24-25 in Madison, WI! Organic grain continues to be a growing sector of agriculture, offering a strong opportunity for Wisconsin farmers. We have an outstanding line-up of speakers focused on organic grain production addressing broad topics related to the production, marketing, and economics of organic grain production, with workshops relevant to existing organic farmers, those interested in transitioning, and agricultural professionals. Early registration ends January 10. CEUs have been requested.

See the entire workshop schedule (and link to registration) here: https://ograin.cals.wisc.edu/events/ograin-winter-conference/schedule-workshops-and-presenter-bios/

Join the OGRAIN listserv by emailing join-ograin@lists.wisc.edu to enjoy highly informative conversations with experienced growers – or find OGRAIN on Facebook.