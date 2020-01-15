UW-River Falls Field Scout Training March 24-25

Bryan Jensen, UW Extension, IPM Program

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls, UW-Extension and the Integrated Pest Management Program are co-sponsoring the IPM Field Scout Training Class which will be held March 24-25, 2020 on the UW-River Falls campus. This training session will provide classroom and laboratory instruction for several pest and nutrient management topics (pest identification, life cycle, damage symptoms, economic thresholds and scouting techniques for insects, weeds, plant pathogens, herbicide injury and nutrient deficiency symptoms for corn, alfalfa, soybean and wheat, soil sampling, plant tissue testing, etc). CEU’s will be applied for.

Click here for the complete schedule.

Non-student registration fee is $100/person and covers the cost of the training program and the Field Crop Scout Training Manual.

Please go online to register.

To register by check, send name, phone number, address and email address with a check payable to UW-Madison to: Bryan Jensen, Dept. of Entomology, 1630 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

For more information call Bryan Jensen at (608) 263-4073 or email at bmjense1@wisc.edu