2020 Wisconsin CCA of the Year Award

Bryan Jensen, Dept of Entomology and Division of Extension

A quick reminder! The Wisconsin CCA Board is accepting nominations for the 2020 Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor of the Year Award until March 2, 2020. This award is designed to showcase a CCA that is a leader in their field and has contributed substantially to production agriculture.

To be considered, that person must be a WI CCA in good standing. A nomination form should be completed along with two letters of reference and submitted to Bryan Jensen, bmjense1@wisc.edu Dept. of Entomology, 1630 Linden Dr., Madison, WI 53706. Electronic submissions preferred but hardcopy is happily accepted. The selection committee consists of the current WI CCA Board.

Customers, employees, colleagues or other associates may nominate a candidate. Nominations will be evaluated solely on the information provided in the nomination form and accompanying letters of recommendation. Completing the nomination form will take some time but is not especially difficult. Please review the Nomination criteria, Tips and Checklist for help. Completed nominations are due no later than March 2, 2020.