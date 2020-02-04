Videos from 2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum

Learn about 2020 predictions for dairy, grain, livestock, economics, and the new hemp and CBD markets. Learn about 4 different state’s perspectives on growing hemp in agriculture, including the crop’s potential and unique challenges. Not only is there an expert speaking on the Wisconsin perspective, but also experts from Kentucky, Colorado, and Canada giving their viewpoints. There are also presentations of the economy of agriculture, and the economic outlook for this year.

Watch all 9 presentations from this year’s Agricultural Outlook forum here.

This forum was put together by the Renk Agribusiness Institute at UW-Madison and held on January 28th.