2019 Wisconsin Corn Agronomy Research Report

Dr. Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Agronomy and Extension State Corn Specialist

The 2019 Wisconsin Corn Agronomy Research Report is now available online!

Website: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research/Default.aspx

PDF File: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research/Report/2019.pdf

2019 Research Trials:

  • Corn grain and silage hybrid performance evaluation
  • Syngenta corn hybrid silage evaluation of Duracade
  • Syngenta corn hybrid silage evaluation
  • Corn grain and silage response to plant density
  • Corn grain and silage response to planting date
  • Corn grain and silage response to plant density X row spacing
  • Rotation X plant density effect in alfalfa-corn cropping systems
  • Tillage X rotation X Fungicide effect in corn-soybean cropping systems
  • Rotation X cover crop effect in corn-soybean-wheat cropping systems
  • Rotation X N rate effect in alfalfa-corn-oat-soybean-wheat cropping systems
  • Corn grain response to banded fertilizers
  • Leaf development of corn hybrids differing for relative maturity
  • Sweet corn response to stand reduction
  • Rotation X strip-tillage response in corn-soybean cropping systems
  • Tillage X rotation X hybrid X plant density X N rate X Fungicide X Micronutrients in continuous corn and corn-soybean cropping systems
  • Weather data
