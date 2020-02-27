Dr. Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Agronomy and Extension State Corn Specialist
The 2019 Wisconsin Corn Agronomy Research Report is now available online!
Website: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research/Default.aspx
PDF File: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Research/Report/2019.pdf
2019 Research Trials:
- Corn grain and silage hybrid performance evaluation
- Syngenta corn hybrid silage evaluation of Duracade
- Syngenta corn hybrid silage evaluation
- Corn grain and silage response to plant density
- Corn grain and silage response to planting date
- Corn grain and silage response to plant density X row spacing
- Rotation X plant density effect in alfalfa-corn cropping systems
- Tillage X rotation X Fungicide effect in corn-soybean cropping systems
- Rotation X cover crop effect in corn-soybean-wheat cropping systems
- Rotation X N rate effect in alfalfa-corn-oat-soybean-wheat cropping systems
- Corn grain response to banded fertilizers
- Leaf development of corn hybrids differing for relative maturity
- Sweet corn response to stand reduction
- Rotation X strip-tillage response in corn-soybean cropping systems
- Tillage X rotation X hybrid X plant density X N rate X Fungicide X Micronutrients in continuous corn and corn-soybean cropping systems
- Weather data