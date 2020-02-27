New Corn Development Guide Available

Mimi Broeske, NPM Program

The new Visual Guide to Corn Development is now available for viewing and downloading at https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsGuides/UW_CornDevGuide.pdf

The guide covers the development stages of corn from seed to harvest by using clear, annotated images that highlight the details of what is happening in the plant and how they relate to sound management practices. The PDF is formatted to look great on electronic devices, so download and you’ll always have it with you on-the-go! We do have limited printed copies available, email us atnpm@hort.wisc.edu to inquire about availability.

Check out our other development guides for soybean (https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsGuides/UW_SoybeanGrowthDev.pdf) and wheat (https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsGuides/UW_WheatGrowthStages.pdf)! These are also formatted for easy navigation on electronic devices!