2020 Considerations for Cover Crop Termination

Rodrigo Werle, University of Wisconsin-Madison Cropping Systems Weed Scientist and Extension Specialist

The adoption of cover crops in corn-soybean production systems can help growers improve cropping system resiliency to extreme weather events, improve soil conservation and health, and slow the evolution of weed herbicide resistance. To get the most out of cover crops prior to corn and soybean establishment, growers should have a sound termination plan in mind to maximize cover crop benefits and successful establishment of the following cash crop.

Subjects covered in the full article (linked below):

Cover Crop Termination with Herbicides

Considerations for Herbicides following Cover Crop Termination

Using a Roller-Crimper for Termination

Nebraska and Wisconsin Planting Green Cover Crop Survey

