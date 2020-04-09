2020 Wisconsin CCA of the Year is Bill Page

Bryan Jensen, Dept of Entomology and Division of Extension

On behalf of the WI CCA Board, we would like to recognize and congratulate Bill Page as the 2020 WI CCA of the Year! When you get a chance please congratulate Bill on his accomplishments.

Bill, a graduate of UW-River Falls, is currently a Sales and Purchasing Agent for InSight-FS in Antigo. Bill’s professional career has spanned 4 decades and included growing potatoes on the family farm. Undoubtedly that farm experience was instrumental during his career with FS. A 40+ year career with the same company is remarkable but so is 40+ years at the same location! Imagine the contacts, clients, colleagues and especially friends that Bill has accumulated over that time.

Bill works closely with growers, researchers and approximately 45 full time and 30 seasonal staff members. His work with the Next Gen Precision Ag Program includes GPS soil sampling, mapping, yield monitoring, variable rate planting and data tracking. The 4R Nutrient Stewardship concept certainly applies to his sustainable recommendations designed to help growers reach their goals.

Projects Bill has also with ResponsibleAg Audits, Sprayer Applicator Simulator and development of Pollinator Habitat for the FS system.

The board would also like to recognize Steve Peterson for his time and efforts in nominating Bill.