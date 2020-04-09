Thoughts on Transitioning a Cover Crop into a Cash Grain Crop

SHAWN P. CONLEY, SOYBEAN AND WHEAT EXTENSION SPECIALIST, DEPARTMENT OF AGRONOMY, UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN

Today farmers are running their own calculations, and right now corn and soybean margins are TIGHT to say the least. A common question I have received over the last few days is how we can transition our cover crop acres into cash grain acres. Here a few thoughts to ponder:

Is it legal? What cover crop specie(s) did you plant? What is your cost of production and required yield potential to actually make money?

To see answers and even more questions, click over to

https://coolbean.info/2020/04/07/thoughts-transitioning-cover-crop-cash-grain-crop/