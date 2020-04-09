2020 Wisconsin Herbicide Mode of Action Chart

The Nutrient and Pest Management and the Wisconsin Cropping Weed Science programs have recently updated the Wisconsin herbicide mode of action chart. This publication provides herbicide mode of action, group number, site of action, chemical family, active ingredient, and example trade names for herbicides currently registered in Wisconsin. The second page of the chart details registered herbicide combination products in Wisconsin including the trade name, active ingredients, trade name examples included in the premix, and site of action group.

With the widespread occurrence of herbicide-resistant weeds, it’s important that farmers and crop advisors select effective herbicides from multiple sites of action. The intent of this publication is to help farmers and crop advisors understand the different sites of action and products registered in Wisconsin and assist with their herbicide selection.

We would like to thank our industry partners for providing feedback to improve the 2020 Wisconsin Mode of Action Chart.

More info on the Wisconsin Cropping Weed Science program can be found here: http://www.wiscweeds.info/

The Herbicide Mode of Action chart can be found here: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsPM/Herbicide-Mode-of-Action.pdf