Considerations of Landspreading Milk

Some Wisconsin dairy farmers have been asked by their processors to withhold delivery of milk, resulting in the need for milk or milk/manure mixtures to be applied to cropland. To help farmers who are—or may soon be—facing this situation, UW–Madison Division of Extension, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and the UW Nutrient & Pest Management (NPM) Program, along with partner agencies are providing resources to assist farmers in making decisions.
Consideration of Landspreading of Milk webinar and presentation slides. The webinar was hosted on April 7 and the topics covered are:
- Where are we now, and why we are here?, Mark Stephenson, UW–Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Center for Dairy Profitability, and Division of Extension
- Nutrient availability, agronomics, and water quality issues associated with landspreading milk, Carrie Laboski, UW–Madison Department of Soil Science, and Division of Extension
- Applicable DATCP and DNR rules/regulations for landspreading milk, Aaron O’Rourke, Wisconsin DNR
- Managing milk in manure storage, handling, and treatment systems, Becky Larson, UW–Madison Department of Biological Systems Engineering, and Division of Extension
The full recording of the webinar and additional information relating to this can be found at the following website along with a UW Nutrient & Pest Management Program publication that addresses agronomic and environmental considerations in emergency spreading of milk and milk/manure mixtures.
https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19/2020/04/08/considerations-for-landspreading-millk/
https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsNM/UW-LandspreadingMilkConsiderations2020.pdf