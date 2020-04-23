New 2020 Pest Management Fast Facts Available Online!

Mimi Broeske, Nutrient and Pest Management Program

New for 2020! The NPM and IPM Programs have updated the Pest Management Fast Facts publication with new information on weed resistance, insect pest thresholds and fungicide management information. The 4 page publication is available to view online but will be available in June as a full color 11 x 17 folded sheet that can be three-hole punched that can easily be added to binders. The publication can be viewed in our pest management publications tab or here: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsPM/Pest-FastFacts.pdf.