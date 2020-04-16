Carrie Laboski, Professor & Extension Soil Scientist, Soil Fertility/Nutrient Management, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Without fail every year after planting, questions start popping up about pop-up fertilizer. The questions always occur when there are emergence or germination issues.

Why are fertilizer salts a problem?

What are the factors affecting fertilizer burn?

What are safe rates of in-furrow fertilizer?

So before planting gets into full swing, you can read Dr. Laboski’s article about seed placed starter on her blog site here >> https://npketc.soils.wisc.edu/2020/04/14/safe-rates-of-seed-placed-starter-fertilizer/