Safe rates of seed placed starter fertilizer

Posted on

Carrie Laboski, Professor & Extension Soil Scientist, Soil Fertility/Nutrient Management, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Without fail every year after planting, questions start popping up about pop-up fertilizer. The questions always occur when there are emergence or germination issues.

  • Why are fertilizer salts a problem?
  • What are the factors affecting fertilizer burn?
  • What are safe rates of in-furrow fertilizer?

So before planting gets into full swing, you can read Dr. Laboski’s article about seed placed starter on her blog site here >> https://npketc.soils.wisc.edu/2020/04/14/safe-rates-of-seed-placed-starter-fertilizer/ 

