Badger Crop Connect webinar series begins May 20

Badger Crop Connect,

timely crop talks with state specialists

Bi-weekly webinars, starting May 20, 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM

Register by 5:00 PM on May 19: https://go.wisc.edu/jn9z00

Badger Crop Connect is a new webinar series from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program to bring farmers and agronomists timely crop updates for the state of Wisconsin. This will be a bi-weekly webinar starting May 20th and continuing through September. Every webinar will have CCA CEUs available.

May 20th agenda (approximately 45 min total):

Early Season Weed Control Considerations for Corn and Soybeans, Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Weed Specialist

Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Weed Specialist GDD and Emergence – Assessing and Evaluating Corn Stands, Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Extension Corn Specialist

CCA CEUs available for the first webinar are 0.5 Integrated Pest Management and 0.5 Crop Management. Register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/jn9z00 The webinar link is emailed the morning of the webinar to all those that pre-registered.

You may direct questions to UW-Madison Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.