Wisconsin Hemp Insect Factsheet

Bryan Jensen, UW-Madison Dept. of Entomology and Integrated Pest Management program

A new factsheet has been written by UW Entomologists which highlight Insect and Mite Pests on Field Grown Hemp in Wisconsin. It includes 14 pages of pest profiles providing basic information for identification, life cycle and damage symptoms.

Seventeen insect and mite pests are featured and are grouped according to type of damage (piercing-sucking, stem boring and defoliators). Additionally, we have provided known management practices if available. I admit, there is a lot to learn about insect and mite management on hemp. However, be cautious when recommending an insecticide. Any pesticide used on Wisconsin grown hemp must be licensed and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

A current list of DATCP approved pesticides can be found on their website. If a pesticide is not found on their list it cannot be used even if approved in another state. Furthermore, if a pesticide has the same active ingredient but is not specifically listed it cannot be used. Likewise, OMRI approved pesticides cannot be used if not specifically listed by DATCP. What about “home remedies, snake oils or other concoctions” for controlling insects? The simple answer is NO. If a pesticide, and yes they are considered pesticides, is not on this list it is Illegal to use in Wisconsin.

This list is subject to change as new label information becomes available. Consult the current list before any pesticide recommendations are made and remember to read and follow all label instructions.

Insect and mite pests of field grown hemp in Wisconsin ... (1.2 MB)

New in 2020! Insect management in Wisconsin grown hemp is in its infancy stage and although knowledge gaps exist for insects that could damage hemp, this 14 page publication provides some preliminary “insect profiles” based on specimens submitted to the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Clinic. As we learn more, these profiles may be updated and expanded.