Updated! Fungicide resistance management in corn, soybean, and wheat in Wisconsin

Mimi Broeske, Nutrient and Pest Management Program

Updated for 2020! Fungicides are important tools for managing plant diseases in corn, soybean, and wheat. Unlike insecticides and herbicides that are used to kill insects and weeds, fungicides act as a barrier to protect healthy plant tissues from infection by fungi. But resistance to fungicides can become a real problem if not managed well. This 8 page publications has background information about resistance, reviews the relevant FRAC codes, management guidelines and has two handy tables that list fungicides by FRAC code and registered crop.

Fungicide resistance management in corn, soybean, and wheat in Wisconsin ... (313.6 KB)