Mimi Broeske, Nutrient and Pest Management Program

The NPM Program has two new cover crop selection cards: one for Northern Wisconsin and the other for Southern Wisconsin. Each card has guidelines and seeding rates for both In-Season Cover Crop Establishment into Corn Grain or Silage and Cover Crop Selection Following Corn Grain or Silage. The cards are available in print and also can be downloaded. Also check out all of NPM’s cover crop resources here: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/covercrops/

https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsNM/CoverCropSelection_Northern.pdf

https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsNM/CoverCropSelection_Southern.pdf