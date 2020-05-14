Early Season Soybean Irrigation Considerations

Soybean is frequently grown in rotation or used as a “set up” crop with potatoes and corn under irrigation systems Beyond reducing the energy and water demands of your soybeans, there might be some side benefits to reducing early-season irrigation. A soybean crop that is exposed to extreme early season irrigation tends to invest less energy in their root systems and instead grow tall and leafy, making them more susceptible to lodging and diseases like white mold.
