Will My Wheat and Soybean Crop Freeze?

Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

Weather forecasts have farmers “sweating” the upcoming cold weather. Here are a few thoughts and resources based on the forecast temperatures my weather app is suggesting for WI farmers as of Tuesday May 5th at 5 am.

First lets start with the wheat crop which in WI ranges from the tillering (F4) to jointing (F6) growth stages. Cold temperature would need to reach 24 degrees F or less for 2 plus hours before injury occurred. I just don’t see that happening in any major wheat growing region in WI this week so in short don’t fret the wheat crop.

