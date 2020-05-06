Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, April 30, 2020

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 1 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin is now available at:

http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/04-30-20.pdf

Rain and scattered thunderstorms stalled spring fieldwork following a week of significant planting progress. After a pattern of warm, mostly dry late April weather expedited planting throughout the state, several days of showers temporarily slowed field activities. According to the USDA NASS, spring tillage and planting operations were well ahead of both last year and the 5-year average at the start of the week.

Oat producers had seeded 37% of the state’s crop, 21 percentage points or two weeks ahead of last year and nine points or four days ahead of the average. Substantial planting of corn had also started, with 11% of this year’s intended acres already in the ground compared to only 3% last season and a 5% average. April 2020 has provided 15.6 days of weather suitable for fieldwork, the most favorable early planting window in five years.