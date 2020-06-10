Badger Crop Connect webinar

June 17, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Register early by June 16: https://go.wisc.edu/8ajr9o

Badger Crop Connect is a new crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1.0 credit available in the area of Integrated Pest Management for this webinar. Unfortunately, we are not able to record this webinar series, but resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

June 17th Agenda:

Local Update on Crop Conditions, Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Educator

Making the Most of Your Side-Dress N Applications to Corn, Carrie Laboski, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Post Emergent Weed Control Considerations, Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Weed Specialist

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on June 17th by 9:00 AM. Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/8ajr9o

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.