Court Vacates Registration of Three Dicamba Products

Growers Can Use Existing Stocks of XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan, Says EPA

by Glen Nice and Steve Tomasko, UW-Madison Pesticide Applicator Training Program

Last week, a U.S. Court ruling “vacated” the registrations for three dicamba products, sowing confusion over what that meant to farmers wanting to use those products. On June 8, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a response somewhat clearing the air, at least for the short term: growers who already have purchased any of the products can use them up until July 31, 2020. The long-term future for the herbicides remains cloudy.

Continue reading this news article >> https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/pat/2020/06/04/20_jun_01/

Visit the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program news site for updated information throughout the season.