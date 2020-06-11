Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, June 11

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 7 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin

http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/06-11-20.pdf

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Hot weather with periods of heavy rain prevailed in Wisconsin in the past week. For only the third time on record, the remnants of a tropical storm system tracked directly through the state, bringing downpours to the southern and western areas on June 9. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches were widespread, with localized amounts of 4 inches in Buffalo County.

In addition, new record low pressure readings for the month of June were set in Madison and Green Bay as the tropical system caused pressure to drop on June 10 to 988 and 986 millibars, respectively. Wisconsin has experienced only two other tropical systems since record-keeping began in the 1850s, but those affected only the far southeastern counties. The heat and moisture stimulated insect activity, resulting in a noticeable increase in pest pressure in field, fruit and vegetable crops.

