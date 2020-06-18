Coffee, Corn, and Fungicides, June 24, Badger Crop Connect

Special Edition: Coffee, Corn, and Fungicides

Badger Crop Connect

June 24, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Register by 12:00 PM on June 23: https://go.wisc.edu/n91761

In the interest of bringing you timely crop updates, Badger Crop Connect is hosting a Special Edition morning webinar session on applications of fungicides for corn grain and silage. Bring a cup of coffee and join us on June 24th!

The Badger Crop Connect is a new crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1 CCA credit the area of Integrated Pest Management applied for this webinar. Unfortunately, we are not able to record this webinar series, but resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

June 24th Agenda:

Corn Disease Assessments and Growing Season Projections, Fungicide Applications for Corn Grain and Silage, Damon Smith, UW-Madison Extension Crop Pathologist

Pre-registration is required – The Zoom connection link will be sent on June 23rd by 12:00 PM. Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/n91761

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.