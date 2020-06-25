Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

In issue 11 find:

potato production updates with links to new video reports

introduction to water stewardship training tool

potato DSVs and PDays (no thresholds met this past week)

no new late blight reports from US this past week

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #11

In issue 10, I have included an updated table of accumulated PDays and DSVs for disease management in potatoes (and tomatoes), along with information on late blight in the US at the current time, and late blight in WI over past decade.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #10

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.