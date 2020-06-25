Wisconsin Winter Wheat, Scout and Plan for Harvest

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, Brian Mueller, Assistant Field Researcher, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

We are now well past the time to apply fungicide on winter wheat in Wisconsin. Anthesis has come and gone and now it is time to scout for the predominant diseases to start planning for harvest.

We are beginning to observe increasing levels of foliar diseases on winter wheat in the state. We will continue to scout wheat in the state and report the results of our observations. Read this weeks report, linked below.

