Crop Conditions, Diseases, and Insects, Badger Crop Connect July 15

Badger Crop Connect, July 15, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1.0 credit the area of Pest Management available for this webinar. Resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

July 15th Agenda:

Local Update on Crop Conditions, Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County Ag Educator

2020 Soybean Disease Updates – Management Strategies , Damon Smith, UW-Madison Extension Crop Pathologist

Using Scouting Data to Manage Corn Rootworm and Other Insect Updates, Bryan Jensen, UW-Madison Crop Entomologist

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.