Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter 13, 14

Posted on

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

In issue 14 find:

  • Disease forecasting for early and late blight in potato

In issue 13 find:

  • Nitrate-N levels in groundwater
  • DSVs and PDays for potato disease management
  • Angular leaf spot in cucurbits
  • Downy mildew in cucurbits

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #14

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #13

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

Login Request Help Help Docs