Fungicide For Field Crops Information Updated

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Fungicide for Field Crops Information webpage on the Badger CropDoc website has now been updated!

The update includes links to the latest fungicide efficacy tables from the Crop Protection Network as well as several updated fact sheets from UW Nutrient and Pest Management Program.

Many fungicide application decisions will be made over the next month or so. Even if you are already familiar with fungicides and how they work, a little refresher might be helpful as you make product and application decisions. If you aren’t familiar with fungicides or how to use on field crops, this page covers the basics with lots of useful information.

Below is one example of the fact sheets you can find linked from the page.