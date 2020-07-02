Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter June 28

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

In issue 12 find:

  • potato production updates and new horticultural resources
  • PDay and DSV updates: thresholds of DSV 18 reached for Gr. Marsh, Hancock, and Plover – preventative fungicide treatments for late blight are recommended
  • Potato blackleg review

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #12

Downy mildew has been confirmed in southwestern MI (Berrien County) on cucumber on June 22.  Because of our favorable weather (hot, frequent rain, humid), it is recommended that a preventative fungicide be applied to cucumbers.

Cucumber Downy Mildew Confirmed in SW Michigan

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

