Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter June 28

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

In issue 12 find:

potato production updates and new horticultural resources

PDay and DSV updates: thresholds of DSV 18 reached for Gr. Marsh, Hancock, and Plover – preventative fungicide treatments for late blight are recommended

Potato blackleg review

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #12

Downy mildew has been confirmed in southwestern MI (Berrien County) on cucumber on June 22. Because of our favorable weather (hot, frequent rain, humid), it is recommended that a preventative fungicide be applied to cucumbers.

