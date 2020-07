Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

DSV and PDay updates for late blight and early blight management in potato

Current newsletter Wisconsin Crop Manager 6-25-20 (499)

Anyone may join or leave the Wisconsin Crop Manager email list by sending a blank email with no subject line to: join-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu or leave-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu