Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, July 9

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Early July heat and humidity accelerated crop development throughout Wisconsin. Temperatures were well above average and reached or exceeded the 90-degree mark for several consecutive days, as mainly dry weather with localized showers and storms prevailed during the week. From June 27-July 8, Madison recorded 12 days in a row of highs above 85°F, the hottest stretch of weather since 2012.

Meanwhile, harvest of second crop alfalfa continued across the state, with growers reporting 75% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Ratings for both corn and soybeans were similar at 79% in the good to excellent categories, far above 59% and 64%, respect- ively, at this time last year. Pressure from mid-season insect pests such as potato leafhoppers and Japanese beetles intensified in response to the hot weather, and surveys indicate above-threshold populations are developing in various crops.

The Wisconsin Pest Bulletin (WPB) is produced by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Division of Agricultural Resource Management, Bureau of Plant Industry