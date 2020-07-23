Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter 16

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

Potato and tomato late blight (DSVs and reports from US0

Updates from field and station research on N in potatoes, and N in irrigation water

Current newsletter Wisconsin Crop Manager 6-25-20 (526)

Anyone may join or leave the Wisconsin Crop Manager email list by sending a blank email with no subject line to: join-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu or leave-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu