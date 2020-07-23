Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter 16

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

In issue 16 find:

  • Updates from field and station research on N in potatoes, and N in irrigation water
  • Potato and tomato late blight (DSVs and reports from US0
  • Potato early blight (Pdays)
  • Cucurbit Downy mildew updates
  • Agenda for Langlade County Extension Field Day (Virtual – Zoom event)

https://wisconsinpotatoes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/July-19-2020.pdf

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

