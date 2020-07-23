Building Knowledge about Wisconsin’s Cover Crops: A farmer-research data collection project

Daniel H. Smith, Southwest Outreach Specialist, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

We’re looking for some good farm data to help build better knowledge about the who, what, why, where, and when of cover crops.

We would like to work with you to help advance cover cropping in Wisconsin. We have developed a very simple survey and data collection protocol to improve cover crop recommendations and use in Wisconsin.

Who is collecting this data and Why?

We are a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, scientists, and outreach specialists looking to improve cover crop recommendations for the state of Wisconsin. This data is needed to better understand the cover crops that work best in Wisconsin, along with establishment timing, and potential benefits received from these cover crops. This data will help improve cover crop data in SnapPlus (SnapPlus is a nutrient management planning software program).

Timeline

For data privacy we ask that you provide contact information via this survey. This survey will collect information needed and ensure your farm data is protected. In addition, to safeguard your privacy, the field data you provide will never be associated with any personal information. We will not share any contact/personal information when sharing the survey results. If interested in this project, please complete the initial survey by September 1, 2020.

Phase 1

After you have entered your data in the first survey, we will send you a link to the actual data collection survey. At that time we will provide a video detailing more information on competing survey. After you complete the first survey we will email you asking for photos of the cover crop at seeding, two weeks following seeding, and four weeks following seeding. We will provide a video for more information on collecting the photos.

Phase 2

We will mail you an envelope to collect the optional biomass sample. We will provide a video for more information on collecting the biomass sample. We will share a data report with you during 2020-2021 winter.

Incentive

We will offer $25.00 to Wisconsin producers that fill out the entire survey and provide photos of the field at seeding, two weeks following seeding, and four weeks following seeding. An additional $75.00 will be provided to producers collecting a biomass sample (sampling envelope and postage will be provided). Total incentive $100 for about an hour of time.

We’ll keep you informed on what we’re learning from the data via regular emails as the study progresses.

Your participation is voluntary and you can leave the project at any time. To learn about our collaborative project on cover crop research and outreach, please visit www.driftless.wisc.edu.

Questions or Comments?

Daniel H. Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison & Extension Southwest Regional Outreach Specialist for the Nutrient and Pest Management (NPM) Program dhsmith@wisc.edu