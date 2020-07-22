UW-MADISON PLANT DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS (PDDC) Update

BRIAN HUDELSON, UW-MADISON PLANT DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS CLINIC

The UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic (PDDC) provides expertise in diagnosing plant diseases, and information on plant diseases and their control to agricultural and horticultural producers and businesses, as well as home gardeners, throughout the state of Wisconsin.

A subset of the diseases/disorders that have been identified at the PDDC from July 11, 2020 through July 17, 2020 is attached in a fact sheet at the end of the this newsletter. If you would like to view the entire set of plant diseases the lab identifies each week, visit the PDDC Almanac page. https://pddc.wisc.edu/wisconsin-disease-almanac-2020/

