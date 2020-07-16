Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, July 16

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 11 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin is now available at:

http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/07-16-20.pdf

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Relief from early July heat and humidity arrived in Wisconsin this week, along with heavy rain. Several rounds of showers and storms impacted the state July 12-15, bringing widespread rain of ½-2 inches locally higher totals of 3-4 inches. A new daily rainfall record of 3.2 inches was set at Rhinelander on July 14, while Lone Rock reported 3.5 inches of rain on July 15. Seasonal temperatures in the 70s to mid-80s were a welcome change from the early month heat wave, and crop conditions continued to improve with the added moisture.

At the start of the week, 81% of the state’s corn was rated in good to excellent condition, up two points from a week before, and 27 points higher than at the same time last year. Crop development is proceeding at the most rapid rate in several years, and the precipitation from this week’s storms will help to keep soil moistures adequate when temperatures return to the 90s over the weekend.

