Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, July 30

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Early week showers and storms interrupted an otherwise dry weather pattern across the state. Portions of northern Wisconsin received as much as five inches of rain on July 26, most of which fell in the evening and overnight hours. Southern Wisconsin largely remained dry with localized areas recording amounts ranging from ½-2 inches. Seasonal daytime temperatures during the week ranged from the 70s to low 90s, while lows were in the mid-50s to 70s. The early-week storms brought much-needed moisture for crops in the reproductive stages, though some areas were missed and short-term dryness has become a concern.

Despite the recent dry pattern, condition ratings for alfalfa, corn, and soybeans all increased 1-6 percentage points from the previous week, according to the USDA NASS. Corn and soybean development remains about 2-3 weeks ahead of last year and 3-8 days ahead of average. Most summer crops will require additional rainfall soon to ensure pollination and to support continued growth.

