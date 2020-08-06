Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, Aug 6

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 14 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin is now available at:

https://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/08-06-20.pdf

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Cooler weather with lower humidity levels maintained favorable yield prospects for summer crops in Wisconsin. Highs were below normal for early August and ranged from the 60s to lower 80s. Overnight lows on August 4 dropped to the upper 30s across the north. Aside from a few stray showers and a record rainfall of 4.8 inches set at Milwaukee on August 3 (the old record was 2.8 inches in 1960), much of the state remained dry.

Soybeans continued to develop 2 weeks ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of average, with 63% of the crop setting pods, a 13 point increase over the previous week. Although condition ratings for soybeans decreased by one point, 83% of the crop was rated in the good to excellent categories, 14 points better than last year.

The dry conditions and lack of extreme heat that dominated most of the week supported harvesting of alfalfa, potatoes and sweet corn, though rain was scarce in the central and western areas.

