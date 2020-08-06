Badger Crop Connect webinar, August 12

Badger Crop Connect, August 12, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Register by 5:00 PM on August 11: https://go.wisc.edu/bkn026

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1.0 credit the area of Crop Management available for this webinar. Resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

Agenda:

Local Update on Crop Conditions, Josh Kamps, Lafayette County Ag Educator

Harvesting High Quality Corn Silage and Tips on Pricing Corn Silage, Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Extension Corn Specialist

SilageSnap App: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Kernel Processing, Brian Luck, UW Madison Extension Biological Systems Engineering Specialist

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.