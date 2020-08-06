Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter 18

Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

https://wisconsinpotatoes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/August-2-2020.pdf

In this issue we address:

  • updates from N potato trials at the Hancock ARS
  • potato and tomato disease updates (late blight, early blight forecast)
  • cucurbit downy mildew forecast info (no downy mildew on cucurbits in WI at this time)

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

