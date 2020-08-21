Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, Aug 21

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 16 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin

http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/08-20-20.pdf

Calm, dry weather dominated the state for much of the week. Daytime temperatures in upper 70s and lower 80s were seasonal for mid-August, while overnight lows were crisp and ranged from the 40s to the lower 60s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms impacted the far northern part of the state on Wednesday evening, but conditions were otherwise dry and suitable for harvesting alfalfa, potatoes, small grains and processing vegetables.

This season’s early planting window, along with consistently warm weather, has favored rapid plant development. In Madison, high temperatures have reached or exceeded 80°F on approximately ¾ (76%) of the days this summer. Crops are maturing 2-4 weeks ahead of last year and about a week ahead of the 5-year average. The state’s apples are ripening early and harvesting has started in many orchards.

