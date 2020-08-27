Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Top 8 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2020

Posted on

Shawn Conley, State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist John Gaska, Outreach Specialist, Damon Smith, State Field Crops Pathology Specialist

Top 8 winter wheat establishment recommendations:

  1. Variety selection: please see the 2020 WI Winter Wheat Performance Test
  2. Plant new seed (DO NOT plant saved seed).
  3. A fungicide seed treatment is recommended for winter wheat in WI, especially for seed damaged by Fusarium head blight (FHB).
  4. Wheat should be planted 1 to 1.5 inches deep regardless of planting date.
  5. Plant between September 20 and October 10.
  6. The target seeding rate for wheat planted from September 20th to October 1st is 1,750,000 seeds per acre.
  7. The optimal seeding rate for wheat planted after October 1st should be incrementally increased as planting date is delayed to compensate for reduced fall tillering.
  8. Crop rotation matters.

Read or download the full 8 page publication here >>> https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/08/Top-8-Wheat-recs_20.pdf

Login Request Help Help Docs