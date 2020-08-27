Top 8 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2020

Read or download the full 8 page publication here >>> https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/08/Top-8-Wheat-recs_20.pdf

Current newsletter Wisconsin Crop Manager 8-13-20 (217)

Anyone may join or leave the Wisconsin Crop Manager email list by sending a blank email with no subject line to: join-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu or leave-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu