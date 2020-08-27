Top 8 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2020

Shawn Conley, State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist John Gaska, Outreach Specialist, Damon Smith, State Field Crops Pathology Specialist
Top 8 winter wheat establishment recommendations:
- Variety selection: please see the 2020 WI Winter Wheat Performance Test
- Plant new seed (DO NOT plant saved seed).
- A fungicide seed treatment is recommended for winter wheat in WI, especially for seed damaged by Fusarium head blight (FHB).
- Wheat should be planted 1 to 1.5 inches deep regardless of planting date.
- Plant between September 20 and October 10.
- The target seeding rate for wheat planted from September 20th to October 1st is 1,750,000 seeds per acre.
- The optimal seeding rate for wheat planted after October 1st should be incrementally increased as planting date is delayed to compensate for reduced fall tillering.
- Crop rotation matters.
Read or download the full 8 page publication here >>> https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/08/Top-8-Wheat-recs_20.pdf