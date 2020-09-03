Badger Crop Connect on September 9

Badger Crop Connect, September 9, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Register by 5:00 PM on Sept 8 at https://go.wisc.edu/7q8n38

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There are 0.5 credit in the area of Integrated Pest Management and 0.5 in Crop Production available for this webinar. Resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

Agenda:

Local Update on Crop Conditions, Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Educator

Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Educator Top 10 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2020, Shawn Conely, UW Madison Extension Soybean and Small Grain Specialist

Shawn Conely, UW Madison Extension Soybean and Small Grain Specialist Combine Clean Out between Fields Reduces Weed Seed Movement, Dan Smith, UW-Madison, NPM

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on Sept 9 by 9:00 AM. Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/7q8n38

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.