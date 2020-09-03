Updated Midwest Cover Crop Council Cover Crop Selection Tool

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Have you wondered what cover crops work in Wisconsin, when they should be planted, and what potential benefits are possible from their growth? The Midwest Cover Crop Council (MWCC) recently updated their Cover Crop Selection Tool. This selection tool helps producers, agronomist, and conservation professionals identify cover crop options based on location, planting date, and intended cover crops goals.

The MWCC provides a wealth of additional information on cover crops through the selection tool via factsheets imbedded within the crops section. A group of Wisconsin agronomists, Natural Resources Conservation Service staff, county conservation staff, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension specialists and county Extension educators collaborated over the past two years to update the selection tool for Wisconsin producers using Wisconsin data and best management practices.

Follow this link for more information about the selection tool.

To use the selection tool for grain crops in Wisconsin follow this link.