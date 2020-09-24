Badger Crop Connect, Sept 29 , 8:30 AM, Trait Selection

Badger Crop Connect, September 29 , 8:30 AM

– 9:30 AM CT

Register by 12:00 PM on Sept 28 at https://go.wisc.edu/663pwi

In the interest of bringing you timely crop updates, Badger Crop Connect is hosting a final session for this growing season. There will be a Special Edition morning webinar on pest management for the 2021 growing season. Bring a cup of coffee and join us on September 29th. Note the 8:30 am start time!

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin.

Agenda:

Considerations for Crop Trait Selection and Disease, Insect and Weed Management in 2021

Presented by:

Damon Smith, UW-Madison Extension Crop Pathologist

Bryan Jensen, UW Madison Crop Entomologist

Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Weed Specialist

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on Sept 28 by 5:00 PM. Please register for this free webinar at https://go.wisc.edu/663pwi

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.