Badger Crop Connect, September 23 , 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Register by 5:00 PM on Sept 22 at https://go.wisc.edu/6uzk8q

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin.

This will be the last of the regularly scheduled crop connects on the 2020 growing season, however there will be a pest management Special Edition on the morning of September 29th. The webinar on September 23rd will have 0.5 credit in the area of Nutrient Management and 0.5 in Soil and Water Management available. Resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below

Agenda:

Local Update on Crop Conditions, Alana Voss, Juneau & Sauk Counties Agriculture Educator

Soil Compaction: Preventing, Measuring, and Reducing: (tires, loads and soil conditions), Francisco Arriaga, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Lime, Manure, and More. Get your 2021 crop off to a good start this fall, Carrie Laboski, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on Sept 23 by 9:00 AM. Please register for this free webinar at https://go.wisc.edu/6uzk8q

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.