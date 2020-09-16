Industrial Hemp Virtual Field Day Sept 18

The Division of Extension UW-Madison is hosting an Industrial Hemp Virtual Field Day on September 18 from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The field day will provide an update on current UW-Madison and the Division of Extension industrial hemp research with essential oils, seed, and fiber production. An update on research projects occurring in the Midwest is also planned.

Speakers include

Shelby Ellison, UW Madison, Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture;

Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, Graduate Student, UW Madison, Department of Agronomy;

Shaheer Burney, Assistant Professor, UW River Falls, Department of Agricultural Economics;

Mike Peterson, Associate Director – Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center, UW Madison,;

Phillip Alberti, Extension Educator University of Illinois Extension;

Esther Shekinah, Research Scientist, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute;

James DeDecker, Director – Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center Michigan State University,

Marguerite Bolt, Hemp Extension Specialist Indiana Purdue University;

Carl Duley, Buffalo County Agriculture Extension Agent; and

Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Extension Agent.

There is no cost to participate. Registration is available at https://go.wisc.edu/60oic1 Participants will receive an email just prior to the event with the connection information.

For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7955.