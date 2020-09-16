Industrial Hemp Virtual Field Day Sept 18

The Division of Extension UW-Madison is hosting an Industrial Hemp Virtual Field Day on September 18 from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
The field day will provide an update on current UW-Madison and the Division of Extension industrial hemp research with essential oils, seed, and fiber production. An update on research projects occurring in the Midwest is also planned.
Speakers include
- Shelby Ellison, UW Madison, Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture;
- Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, Graduate Student, UW Madison, Department of Agronomy;
- Shaheer Burney, Assistant Professor, UW River Falls, Department of Agricultural Economics;
- Mike Peterson, Associate Director – Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center, UW Madison,;
- Phillip Alberti, Extension Educator University of Illinois Extension;
- Esther Shekinah, Research Scientist, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute;
- James DeDecker, Director – Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center Michigan State University,
- Marguerite Bolt, Hemp Extension Specialist Indiana Purdue University;
- Carl Duley, Buffalo County Agriculture Extension Agent; and
- Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Extension Agent.
There is no cost to participate. Registration is available at https://go.wisc.edu/60oic1 Participants will receive an email just prior to the event with the connection information.
For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7955.