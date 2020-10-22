Nominations Period Open for the 2021WI CCA of the Year

Bryan Jensen, UW-Madison Dept. of Entomology and Integrated Pest Management Program

Want to pay it forward? Want to return a favor? Want to do something that will make yourself feel really, really good? How about doing it all at once! Nominating a CCA for the WI CCA of the Year will do all that.

The WI CCA Board would like to announce the nomination period is open for the 2021 WI CCA of the Year Award. The process is simple and uncomplicated. It will require the nominator to fill out the nomination form and arrange for submission of two letters of reference by the March 1,2021 deadline. Easy peasy!

Anyone can nominate. Colleagues, clients, supervisors, staff and most certainly you! It will take a little time, but it will be time well spent. Ask some of the previous nominators.

We have prepared a list of nomination criteria, tips and a submission checklist to help. Please! Use this as a guideline only. Each CCA is unique and your responses can be as well. Please email me bmjense1@wisc.edu if you have any questions.

https://www.certifiedcropadviser.org