Wheat Grain and Straw Yield, Grain Quality, and Disease Benefits Associated with Increased Management Intensity

Authors: Mitchell G. Roth, Spyridon Mourtzinis, John M. Gaska, Brian Mueller, Adam Roth, Damon L. Smith, and Shawn P. Conley
This study was initiated to ensure that appropriate recommendations can be made to wheat growers to produce an economically viable crop in a sustainable manner. A properly managed crop will benefit the food supply and human nutrition, while managing wheat diseases and maximizing yields can provide financial stability to Midwest farms, particularly if wheat acreage continues to decline.
A FEW KERNELS
- Integrating applications of growth regulators, micronutrients, fungicides, an increased seeding rate, and higher N rates led to increased wheat grain yield, grain test weight, and straw yield across winter wheat varieties in Wisconsin.
- One or two fungicide applications successfully reduced the incidence and severity of Fusarium head blight (FHB) and DON levels in grain. Two fungicide applications were required to successfully reduce the incidence and severity of stripe rust during the years of this study.
- While the intensified management practices require additional expenditures, the yield benefits make them profitable. Compared to the current management level, the mid-level management technique resulted in an additional $124 per acre, and the high-level management plan resulted in an additional $98 per acre.
View the full 9 page document: https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/2020_Wheat_IMI_FinalReview.pdf
Originally adapted from this journal article: doi.org/10.1002/agj2.20477